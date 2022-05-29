Float a virtual lantern this Memorial Day with Shinnyo-en Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In place of an in-person celebration, Shinnyo-en Hawaii is once again holding a virtual lantern floating celebration this Memorial Day.

They are also putting together an interactive experience on the grounds of the Temple in the McCully-Moiliili area.

The temple has opted for the scaled back celebration since the start of the pandemic to ensure social distancing can be maintained for smaller groups in attendance.

Tickets for the interactive walk-through area already sold out, but the public is invited to submit virtual remembrances online. Click here to participate.

“I hope this ceremony can become a light for people to overcome the last two years. A lot of us were separated and many people have lost loved ones,” Artist Hideaki Tsutsui said.

Normally, their lantern floating festival attracts thousands to Ala Moana Beach Park, but the in-person celebration hasn’t happened since 2019.

