Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lt. Governor candidates talk of improving school safety in wake of Texas shooting

Candidates for Lt. Governor talk school safety.
Candidates for Lt. Governor talk school safety.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the first time the major democratic party candidates for Lieutenant Governor appeared at a form together in person. The four candidates who appeared at the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s state convention didn’t debate each other on stage, but they took questions through a moderator.

When asked about school safety, former Honolulu City Council chair Ikaika Anderson says the state needs to work with the police so officers can be on campus.

“I feel we could work with our police departments help our schools get up to speed in security and we can possibly even provide some uniformed officers from time to time in our schools,” said Anderson.

State House finance chair Sylvia Luke says the legislature provided security cameras for many schools, but installing new locks that lock from the inside was not supported by DOE and did not pass. She hopes ideas like that can be reexamined.

“Just to make it harder for assailants to come into the classroom, we had a bill in the past we were able to lock from the inside but Department of Education opposed that,” said Luke.

Sherry Menor-McNamara, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, wants to work with stakeholders on safety plans and uphold gun laws.

“Fortunately, Hawaii has one of the strictest gun laws and we need to ensure that we maintain that status here and to be vigilant and to see what more can we do to protect our schools in a keiki,” said Menor-McNamara.

While business executive and former candidate for Governor Keith Amemiya says school policies should be reviewed and there should be a focus on mental health.

“We also need to provide the proper mental health counseling and services for people who are troubled in our community. They are the ones that seem to be the perpetrators of these horrific acts,” said Amemiya.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds in Honolulu shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Hawaii COVID testing expert says 5-day isolation guidance isn’t enough to prevent spread of virus

Latest News

In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
Report: Major structural repairs needed to Red Hill facility in order to safely empty fuel tanks
Thomas square shooting
Graphic witness videos show bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds, injuring 4
Hawaii’s public school students are told to shelter during attacks. Experts say running should be the first option
Lieutenant governor forum talks about school shootings
Lt. Governor candidates talk of improving school safety in wake of Texas shooting