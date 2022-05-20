Oahu and Maui County join Kauai in the ‘red’ with high COVID transmission levels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu and Maui County were bumped up Thursday to the CDC’s highest risk level for COVID community transmission, joining Kauai in the red.

The daily average cases count is as follows:

Honolulu County: 653 cases

Maui County: 101 cases

and Kauai County: 63 cases.

For counties in the red zone, the CDC recommends mask wearing for residents when indoors in public places.

The community levels are updated by CDC every Thursday.

