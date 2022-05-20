Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Oahu and Maui County join Kauai in the ‘red’ with high COVID transmission levels

Police are investigating a murder after a shooting at an illegal gambling room in the Ala Moana area.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu and Maui County were bumped up Thursday to the CDC’s highest risk level for COVID community transmission, joining Kauai in the red.

Kauai in CDC’s red zone for COVID transmission, but no new rules planned

The daily average cases count is as follows:

  • Honolulu County: 653 cases
  • Maui County: 101 cases
  • and Kauai County: 63 cases.

For counties in the red zone, the CDC recommends mask wearing for residents when indoors in public places.

The community levels are updated by CDC every Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Bryson Okada
Suspect sought after 33-year-old man is fatally shot at illegal game room
Health officials believe the case count is five times higher than the reported number because...
As COVID cases soar, Blangiardi says bringing back mask mandate ‘a possibility’
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness

Latest News

Bryson Okada
Suspect sought after 33-year-old man is fatally shot at illegal game room
Following day of interviews, BOE to vote on next schools superintendent
Testimony grows heated at BOE meeting called to select Hawaii’s next schools superintendent
The giant clam has been at UH as long as anyone can remember.
This was no ordinary shellfish theft. In fact, you could call it a giant ‘clam-ity’
Crews are still working to contain a raging fire at Campbell Industrial Park.
Firefighters battled flames up to 100 feet tall as they scrambled to get recycling blaze under control
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii speaks during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Friday,...
Hirono: Teaching Asian Pacific American history in public schools could combat anti-Asian hate