Jury convicts man who attacked elderly security guard at COVID testing site

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury convicted a 28-year-old man Tuesday who beat an elderly security guard at a COVID testing site at the Waikiki Shell.

Mackenzie Barefoot was found guilty of second-degree assault in connection with the November incident.

The victim said he informed Barefoot that a QR code was needed to enter the testing site and requested several times for Barefoot to wear a mask.

As soon as Barefoot became belligerent, the victim took out his cell phone to call the police. Barefoot then knocked the cell phone out of the victim’s hand and punched him in the face.

The city Prosecutor’s Office said the assault is a Class C felony because the security guard is 60 or older. Barefoot faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in August.

”This verdict sends a strong message that the residents of Honolulu will not tolerate violence against our kupuna,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

“The victim was only trying to do his job and we hope the verdict provides some measure of closure for him.”

