Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Governor: Japan’s tough COVID restrictions hindering Hawaii tourism rebound

Hawaii continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige recently traveled to Japan and he says many Japanese want to come to Hawaii, but returning to Japan is a huge hassle due to COVID.

Ige said Japan is requiring post-arrival testing, which often causes long wait times for travelers.

“It took us two hours to get through the airport. You had to take a PCR test. They didn’t release us until we got a negative result,” he said.

“Talking with many of our travel partners, it’s typical that travelers would be in the airport for five hours or more until they could get tested and clearly people don’t want to travel if they don’t want to put up with that.”

Despite being a public official, Ige said he had to be in the airport for nearly two hours.

State leaders say restoring tourism from Japan is vital to Hawaii’s economic recovery.

On Monday, flights from Japan brought just 408 people to Hawaii. Prior to the pandemic, Hawaii saw more than 4,000 people a day from Japan.

Related Coverage:
With trip, governor hopes to woo Japanese travelers back
Once Japan drops its COVID restictions, experts predict wave of visitors to Hawaii

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker
Holidaymakers wearing face masks visit Asakusa Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo Wednesday, May...
Japan to allow some foreign tourists in as part of experiment
The FBI is seeking tips after an improvised explosive device was found on Oahu.
FBI seeks tips after improvised explosive device found on Oahu
Attorney James DiPasquale stumbled upon these "Best of Honolulu" and “Best of Waikiki” awards...
Law firm investigating potential multi-million dollar scam involving vanity awards
The CDC has moved Kauai to the highest risk level of COVID community transmission, but the...
Kauai in CDC’s red zone for COVID transmission, but no new rules planned

Latest News

Mackenzie Barefoot
Jury convicts man who attacked elderly security guard at COVID testing site
Lawmakers explore the idea of strengthening Hawaii's mask mandates ahead of the holidays
Midday Newscast: Blangiardi says bringing back the mask mandate is ‘a possibility’
There could be more opportunities for Hawaii’s energy-conscious drivers.
Amid EV boom, Hawaii has a new problem: Not enough charging stations
The China Eastern jet crash that killed 132.
WSJ: Black Box data suggest China plane crash was intentional