Owner of Maui zipline company redesigns course amid multiple lawsuits over noise

Some residents on Maui's north shore are suing a zipline company claiming they've been putting up with excessive noise for years.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:16 PM HST
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A handful of residents in Haiku, Maui are suing a zipline company claiming they have been putting up with excessive noise for years.

The complaint filed last month says the NorthShore Zipline Company off Kauhikoa Road produces excessive noise as riders zip by screaming.

“Completely disturbing. Like, when people scream, it kind of shakes you to your core,” said Haiku homeowner Daniel J. Coltart.

Coltart lives right next to the zipline property.

He said the platform closest to his home just came down on Thursday.

“Before the cable came down, there was a loud screaming sound on the zipline that it was just horrendous … like nails on a chalkboard kind of a thing,” Coltart said.

Peter Rohrer also lives next to the property. He has been in legal battles with the company since 2012. He said riders have direct views into his property, invading his privacy.

“Every time I walk out my house or look out my window, I look up there and go, ‘Who’s looking at me?’ I feel like I live in a fishbowl,” Rohrer said.

The company’s owner says he is trying to improve the situation by redesigning the course.

“I take seriously that there’s concerns about the neighborhood impact. I’ve attempted to mitigate those concerns as best I can and address them in multiple ways,” said Derek Hoyte.

Hoyte said his operation is completely legal and allowed by the county. He said he is doing his best to make his neighbors happy.

“Including a course remodel that we implemented this summer and are still in process of implementing right now,” Hoyte said.

Anthony Ranken, attorney for both Rohrer and Coltart, said in addition to the lawsuits he filed, there is now a new law on the books that will require zipline companies in Maui County to apply for a special permit.

“Amusement park type thrill ride should not be allowed in an agricultural or residential area,” said Ranken. “So the law has had to evolve to keep up.”

That new law takes effect in August.

In court documents, police say suspect confessed to murdering Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl, using her as servant
‘That could’ve been me’: Man recalls time spent with Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect
Families left reeling after all their household belongings are stolen in shipping
Saks to leave International Market Place and a very different anchor moving in

Amid safety concerns at busy intersection, improvements underway to restore crosswalk
Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Hawaii Island
