City plan to drop Safe Access Oahu applauded, but some plan to take cautious approach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of restaurants are applauding the city’s plan to end the Safe Access Oahu program March 6, dropping one of the biggest COVID restrictions still in place.

“The time has come for it and I think it was helpful at the time when it was enforced and it was in place,” said Michael Skedeleski, director of operations for Eggs n’ Things.

“Being able to accept anyone, it’s really wonderful,” added Justin Savage, Shore Fyre general manager.

Safe Access Oahu went into effect Sept. 13.

Patrons had to either present a vaccination card or show a negative test taken within the last 48 hours.

Savage said the program has kept many diners away.

“January, February, like it’s been a lot more to go orders than ever before,” said Savage.

“I think even the test sites that were free, were really overwhelmed at that time,” added Skedeleski.

With COVID cases on the decline nationally and restrictions dropping in most states, restaurants said trying to enforce Safe Access Oahu is only becoming more of a challenge.

“I think one of the biggest things is ... as more of the country has been opening up, it’s getting a little harder to enforce, especially for the staff,” said Skedeleski.

Despite the rule change, Powerhouse Gym owner David Leong said they will continue to require proof of vaccinations. “I like the mandate of us being vaccinated before entering our gym,” said Leong.

“I think my gym members will also appreciate that.”

Leong isn’t alone.

Several bars Hawaii News Now spoke to that didn’t want to go on camera said they’ll continue asking for vaccine cards or negative tests.

However, Leong believes the indoor mask mandate should be lifted. “It’s getting back to normalcy,” he said. “I think people are feeling safer because everybody’s vaccinated.”

“They just don’t want the mask.”

Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the mask mandate is out of his control.

The governor’s emergency proclamation runs March 25.

“It was pretty clear from Dr. Char that she felt the indoor mask mandate would be the very last restriction going,” Blangiardi said.

HNN reached out to the Governor’s Office to discuss the mask mandate and is waiting for a response.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.