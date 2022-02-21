Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

City plan to drop Safe Access Oahu applauded, but some plan to take cautious approach

The city said it doesn't plan to extend the vaccine-or-test mandate.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:16 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of restaurants are applauding the city’s plan to end the Safe Access Oahu program March 6, dropping one of the biggest COVID restrictions still in place.

“The time has come for it and I think it was helpful at the time when it was enforced and it was in place,” said Michael Skedeleski, director of operations for Eggs n’ Things.

“Being able to accept anyone, it’s really wonderful,” added Justin Savage, Shore Fyre general manager.

Safe Access Oahu went into effect Sept. 13.

Patrons had to either present a vaccination card or show a negative test taken within the last 48 hours.

Savage said the program has kept many diners away.

“January, February, like it’s been a lot more to go orders than ever before,” said Savage.

“I think even the test sites that were free, were really overwhelmed at that time,” added Skedeleski.

With COVID cases on the decline nationally and restrictions dropping in most states, restaurants said trying to enforce Safe Access Oahu is only becoming more of a challenge.

“I think one of the biggest things is ... as more of the country has been opening up, it’s getting a little harder to enforce, especially for the staff,” said Skedeleski.

Despite the rule change, Powerhouse Gym owner David Leong said they will continue to require proof of vaccinations. “I like the mandate of us being vaccinated before entering our gym,” said Leong.

“I think my gym members will also appreciate that.”

Leong isn’t alone.

Several bars Hawaii News Now spoke to that didn’t want to go on camera said they’ll continue asking for vaccine cards or negative tests.

However, Leong believes the indoor mask mandate should be lifted. “It’s getting back to normalcy,” he said. “I think people are feeling safer because everybody’s vaccinated.”

“They just don’t want the mask.”

Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the mask mandate is out of his control.

The governor’s emergency proclamation runs March 25.

“It was pretty clear from Dr. Char that she felt the indoor mask mandate would be the very last restriction going,” Blangiardi said.

HNN reached out to the Governor’s Office to discuss the mask mandate and is waiting for a response.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Honolulu Fire Department, there are 323 high-rise buildings affected by the fire...
Owners scramble to find funds, meet deadlines as city requires high-rises to install sprinklers
Taiyo, 19, is on the right path to starting his own company.
Cancer won’t stop this young entrepreneur as he gets unique wish granted
It happened at around 5 p.m. at Victor’s Fine Jewelry on Merchant Street.
Police search for armed robber after Hawaiian jewelry stolen from Honolulu store
They are using a law inspired by a tragedy on Oahu.
Prosecutors seek stiff sentence for habitual drunk driver accused in deadly hit-and-run
A large, mysterious balloon floating high above Kauai prompts a military response.
Residents spotted a strange orb above Kauai. The military responded with jets

Latest News

Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu program
Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu program
The state Health Department is fining Paradise Beverages $75,000 for allegedly polluting the...
Watchdog: Company accused of polluting stream with expired beer got ‘slap on the wrist’ fine
Watchdog: Fine against company accused of polluting stream with expired beer a ‘slap on the...
Watchdog: Fine against company accused of polluting stream with expired beer a ‘slap on the wrist'
DEATH ON THE NILE is first rate entertainment
Terry Hunter reviews DEATH ON THE NILE