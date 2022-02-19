Tributes
Bill to lower drunk driving threshold moves forward in state Senate

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:59 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to drop the threshold for drunk driving down to 0.05% is moving in the state Senate.

The current threshold for a DUI conviction is 0.08% blood alcohol content.

A federal study in Utah found a significant drop in fatal accidents with a lower limit, but the measure is still controversial.

“When you look at a 100-pound woman who drinks one or two drinks that that would put her at 0.05%. We are saying that does not mean you are impaired to the point that it needs to be criminalized,” said Sara Haley of the Public Defender’s Office.

Meanwhile, supporters said the bill can improve safety on the roadways.

“I am constantly explaining to friends of mine who like to drink that this is not a bill to limit your ability to drink, it’s limiting your ability to drink and drive,” said Maui Councilmember Kelly King.

The senate judiciary committee approved the bill Friday on a 5-to 2 vote.

If approved in both Houses, Hawaii would be the second state to adopt the 0.05% threshold.

