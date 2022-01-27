When disaster strikes, this pod filled with food can feed communities in need

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has partnered with the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance to launch the first-ever disaster recovery pod to hold a stockpile of food in case of emergencies.

Officials said the “pre-covery pod” can hold about 135,000 meals for vulnerable communities in the event a natural disaster shuts down ports.

The insulated storage container, in which food can be stored for up to 25 years, will be able to feed residents while supply chains are being restored.

The container can hold up to 135,000 meals that can be stored for up to 25 years. (Hawaii Foodservice Alliance)

“This gives us a really long shelf life. If you don’t have to use it, we don’t have to keep paying for resupply,” said Jennifer Walter of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.

“So, the most important thing is that it’s in place before something happens and we’re not waiting days or weeks for those resources to come in.”

The Hawaii Foodservice Alliance said it plans to donate the first pre-covery pod to the Waianae community where it will be maintained by the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

The company said it hopes the pod will be one of many that will placed in various locations throughout the state.

