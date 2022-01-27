Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

When disaster strikes, this pod filled with food can feed communities in need

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has partnered with the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance to launch the first-ever disaster recovery pod to hold a stockpile of food in case of emergencies.

Officials said the “pre-covery pod” can hold about 135,000 meals for vulnerable communities in the event a natural disaster shuts down ports.

The insulated storage container, in which food can be stored for up to 25 years, will be able to feed residents while supply chains are being restored.

The container can hold up to 135,000 meals that can be stored for up to 25 years.
The container can hold up to 135,000 meals that can be stored for up to 25 years.(Hawaii Foodservice Alliance)

“This gives us a really long shelf life. If you don’t have to use it, we don’t have to keep paying for resupply,” said Jennifer Walter of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.

“So, the most important thing is that it’s in place before something happens and we’re not waiting days or weeks for those resources to come in.”

The Hawaii Foodservice Alliance said it plans to donate the first pre-covery pod to the Waianae community where it will be maintained by the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

The company said it hopes the pod will be one of many that will placed in various locations throughout the state.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigating officer-involved shooting
HPD officers shoot man near Ala Moana Center who allegedly charged at them with knife
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
Hundreds report feeling 4.7-magnitude quake centered off Maui
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81
The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
UPS plane headed for Seoul returns to Honolulu after crew detects ‘unusual odor’

Latest News

Lanai's sole gas station.
That’s no typo. The price of a gallon of unleaded on Lanai hit $6.39 this week
Scene of the crash Monday in Keaau.
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Hawaii Island’s Highway 11
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Trade winds will be slowing down by Thursday and light winds will take over into the weekend and beyond
Health officials say there is no firm timeline on when thousands of military housing residents...
Amid talks about Red Hill’s future, displaced families still waiting to move back home