Kauai police sergeant who died of COVID remembered as ‘humble public servant’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own to COVID-19.

Officials said Sgt. David Banquel, a 17-year veteran of the force, was found unresponsive in his home on Wednesday while off duty.

His cause of death was determined to be acute respiratory failure due to COVID.

“I am deeply saddened to report the unexpected loss of one of our very best, Sgt. David Banquel,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck, in a news release.

“His sudden passing has left us all with a sense of deep loss and grief.”

Raybuck said Banquel, 47, was a “loving husband, caring father ... and humble public servant.”

“Dave always placed others before himself and he will forever be remembered for the laughter, love, and aloha he shared with friends and strangers alike,” Raybuck said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.