Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Fewer hospitalizations expected during Omicron surge, but experts remain concerned

“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not...
“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not vaccinated. It is so much more contagious.”(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hospitalizations are rising again and are expected to peak in late January but not at levels seen during the Delta surge.

A total of 175 people were in Hawaii’s hospitals Sunday due to COVID.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the latest forecasts by the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Working Group expects that to peak at around 350 by Jan. 25.

But that’s still below the Sept. 3 record of 448 when Hawaii’s hospitals were at risk of being overrun.

“We’re heading toward the 300 range for in the hospital rather than 500. And that we can handle,” said Green.

Hawaii’s hospitalization trend during the Omicron surge appears to support the growing medical literature that the latest variant is less severe than the Delta variant.

The record 448 hospitalizations came when there were 11,500 active cases, said Green. With the more contagious Omicron variant, the number of actives cases has more than doubled to 25,236 but the amount of people requiring hospitalization is less than half the peak levels — or 175.

“That means that Delta was five times or five and a half times more likely to put someone in the hospital than Omicron is,” said Green.

Green added that the booster shot appears to be effective in battling the symptoms of the Omicron variant. He said none of the COVID patients in Hawaii’s intensive care units have received a booster shot.

“The take home message is if you’re vaccinated and boosted you won’t end up severely ill,” he said.

But Dr. Scott Miscovich said there are 365,000 who are either unvaccinated or haven’t gotten their second shot — and they remain vulnerable.

“If you are unvaccinated, you have just as likely chance that you could be hospitalized in ICU,” he said.

“We have to stop the rhetoric that this disease is milder. It is not milder if you are not vaccinated. It is so much more contagious.”

Miscovich believes tougher restrictions should be implemented and that a third shot -- the booster -- should be required in order to be considered “fully vaccinated.”

He added that the Omicon surge comes as the health system is facing a shortage of nurses and is being taxed by current case loads.

“Right now our health workers are also getting infected by COVID so that is further putting strain on our health system,” he said.

That strain could be eased if the state is able convince hundreds of federally funded Mainland nurses to return to Hawaii to treat COVID patients.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said nearly all of the injuries were serious or critical. (Image: Peter Tang)
As Oahu rings in the new year with illegal fireworks, first responders had a busy night
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch remains up for Oahu, Kauai as unstable weather continues
Illegal aerial fireworks over a West Oahu neighborhood.
Despite rain (and the law), illegal fireworks fill the sky above Oahu
The second grader from Windward Nazarene Academy gave him a basketball she signed.
While Obama is usually asked for autographs, this little girl decided to give him hers instead
Tasers can be purchased and owned legally in Hawaii starting Jan. 1.
New law allows Hawaii residents to legally purchase, carry stun gun for self-defense

Latest News

Mauna Kea, Hawaii Island (University of Hawaii Hilo)
Police: Brake failure suspected in Mauna Kea crash that left child dead, 7 others injured
An All Star cast
Terry Hunter reviews DON'T LOOK UP
A long line of clouds could be seen moving in over Oahu on Sunday.
Flood watch remains up for Oahu, Kauai as unstable weather continues
Many in Honolulu saw this unique cloud formation sweeping over the city earlier today.
Long line of clouds sweep across Honolulu, bringing heavy rain and strong winds