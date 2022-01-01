22-year-old in serious condition after aerial firework went awry in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 22-year-old man has been taken to the hospital for a fireworks-related injury in Ewa Beach.

First responders said the incident happened at around 1:16 p.m. near Fort Weaver Road and Hapalua Street.

Paramedics said the man sustained injuries to the hand, chest and face after an aerial firework that went awry. Igniting aerial fireworks without proper permits is illegal.

He was treated and transported to a trauma facility in serious condition.

This is the first fireworks-related injury reported on Friday as New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to commence.

