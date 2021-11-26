Crews responding to fast-moving brush fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a wildfire in Kalihi. Firefighters are also battling the flames by air.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to the blaze just after noon Friday.

It was burning near Kalena Drive and Alu Street, behind the Kamehameha IV Housing project.

Authorities did not immediately say if any structures were threatened or if evacuations had been ordered.

This story will be updated.

