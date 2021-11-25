Tributes
Hilton Hawaiian Village partners with IHS to feed the less fortunate this Thanksgiving

By Kainoa Enos
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparing and donating 450 Thanksgiving lunches is no easy feat, but for the staff at Hilton Hawaiian Village, it’s a meaningful undertaking.

They’re donating the holiday meals to those less fortunate in the houseless community.

“We’re always doing things in the community,” said Hotel Manager at Hilton Hawaiian Village Jeffrey Yedlin. “This is probably our favorite event out of all of them.”

Hilton Hawaiian Village has partnered with the Institute of Human Service for 26-years now. Part of the partnership includes this annual service project. This year, 700 pounds worth of food will be sent over to the organization, including 250 pounds of turkey and 60 pumpkin pies.

“We feel this is an important one for us with our out-reach to do so,” said Yedlin.

With the added challenges people are facing. Yedlin shared how great it was to be able to have the ability and opportunity to give back to those who are struggling.

“It’s just something that we’re proud to be able to handle and do for everybody.”

With linger impacts of COVID, the distribution of the food will be different compared to the previous years. Hilton Hawaiian Village will be giving the meals over to IHS, where they will be the ones to will prep and distribute the meals.

“We’re just proud to be a good civic partner and member of the community and look forward to do this for another 26 years and years to come after that.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

