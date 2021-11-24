Tributes
Prostitution sting ends in the arrest of 11 on Hawaii Island

HNN file graphic
HNN file graphic(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested 10 men and a woman following a prostitution sting in Hilo.

Police carried out the sting at a hotel on Banyan Drive last week. Those suspected allegedly answered an online ad regarding prostitution.

Those arrested range in age from 33 to 65. Most are Hawaii Island residents, one is an Oahu residents, and another is from East Puyallup, Wash.

They all face charges of soliciting prostitution, which is a misdemeanor offense.

The suspects have not yet been charged and have been released pending investigation.

