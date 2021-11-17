Hawaii says ‘so long’ to its last Sears department store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Sears at Maui’s Kaahumanu Center has closed its doors for good.

The store was officially scheduled to shut down on Sunday. It was the last full Sears department store in the state. There are smaller stores on Hawaii Island and Oahu that focus on appliances or mattresses.

The closure is the end of an era in the islands and demonstrates just how far the storied brand has fallen. Hawaii started the year with two Sears closures ― Pearlridge and Hilo.

Over the past 15 years, Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores.

Transformco, which acquired the struggling retailers in 2019, have said they’re interested in operating a portfolio “a small number of larger, premier stores with a larger number of small format stores.”

