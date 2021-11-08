Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mother says airline accused her of trafficking biracial daughter

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California mother claims she was unjustly accused of human trafficking after traveling with her 10-year-old biracial daughter on a Southwest Airlines flight. She believes the two were victims of racial profiling.

After a sudden death in the family, Mary MacCarthy and her 10-year-old daughter caught a last minute flight on Southwest Airlines toward the end of October. When their flight landed in Denver, they were met by police because employees had flagged them as human trafficking suspects.

The single mother says flight attendants called police for suspicious behavior after she asked other passengers to switch seats so she could sit with her daughter, who is biracial. She received a copy of the police report 10 days later that said officers were dispatched on a report of possible human trafficking.

Mary MacCarthy, the single mother of a biracial 10-year-old, is asking for accountability from...
Mary MacCarthy, the single mother of a biracial 10-year-old, is asking for accountability from Southwest Airlines after she says staff reported them for possible human trafficking.(Source: Mary MacCarthy, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

MacCarthy says this is a case of racial profiling. She recorded her interactions with Denver Police and a Southwest employee after she and her daughter got off the flight.

“The flight attendants were just concerned about the behavior when you boarded the aircraft. That’s all we’re following up on. We’re not suspecting anything,” said the Southwest employee in the video.

MacCarthy explained that she is a single mom, and she and her daughter were traveling for her brother’s funeral.

“That’s all we need to know. I mean, you guys are good. I do apologize,” the Southwest employee said.

The Denver Police Department said in a statement that officers responded based upon the report from airline staff. The report was closed as “unfounded with no further action necessary.”

Southwest Airlines offered apologies in a statement. The company said it was “disheartened to learn of this mother’s account,” and it is conducting an internal review of the situation.

MacCarthy has retained legal counsel and is asking for accountability from Southwest.

“Why didn’t you ask for proof that we’re mother, daughter? I travel with my daughter’s birth certificate,” she said.

The case of mistaken identity comes at a time when police are working with airlines to address the problem of human trafficking in United States airports.

MacCarthy’s legal counsel says the police officers did their jobs politely, and the department did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD said the crash involved a pickup truck, a large cement truck and a white four-door sedan.
Firefighters extricate 2 people trapped in car following multi-vehicle collision
Camper van rentals are gaining in popularity, but also raising concerns
Camper van rentals grow in popularity — and so do concerns
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
A fraternity leader living in a home where supporters of the alleged victims say their friends...
Fraternity under investigation after claims multiple women were drugged at parties
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
If infections stay low, Hawaii could drop mask mandate early in 2022, Green predicts

Latest News

Hawaii State Capitol
Notable names among crowded candidate field eyeing Hawaii’s lieutenant governor’s race
Now that there is a new Maui police chief, Aidan's mother is is optimistic that authorities can...
Two years after a Maui surfer’s disappearance, loved ones still seeking closure
The mother of 23-year-old Aidan Dungan says they haven't got any updates since her son...
Two years after a Maui surfer's disappearance, loved ones still seeking closure
HNN's political analyst points out candidates with name recognition, but maintains 'It's...
High-profile names among the crowded field of candidates eyeing Hawaii's Lieutenant Governor position