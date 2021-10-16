Tributes
With 70% of state fully vaccinated, 140 new COVID infections added, 4 new deaths

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four new COVID-19-realted fatalities Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 866.

The state also logged 140 new infections.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 82,250.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 2,208 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 72 were on Oahu
  • 38 on Hawaii Island
  • 14 on Maui
  • 10 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also five residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

This week, Hawaii also reached a milestone of 70% of the state’s population being fully vaccinated, while 78.2% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

