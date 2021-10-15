Tributes
Amid failed contract negotiations, Kaiser healthcare workers begin vote on possible strike

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of failed contract negotiations, nearly 2,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente began voting Thursday on whether to authorize a strike.

The workers, who are members of the Unite Here Local 5 union, said the pandemic has pushed them to a point of exhaustion.

The union said they are frustrated and disappointed with Kaiser’s proposal of a two-tier wage system that offers 1% wage increases to current employees and much lower pay for new hires.

A contract between Kaiser and the union expired on Sept. 30.

The union said the healthcare provider is also ignoring staffing concerns.

‘Stressed out’ Kaiser healthcare workers say they’re pushed to the brink and need relief

In a statement, Kaiser’s senior vice president of human resources, Arlene Peasnall, said the company is committed to working together and believes their differences can be worked out at the bargaining table.

Kaiser said progress is being made and hopes to resolve the matter quickly.

Peasnall encouraged employees to not “walk away” from patients who need them.

Kaiser said a strike authorization does not automatically trigger a strike. Unions still would be required to provide a 10-day notification before any work stoppage could commence.

The vote is scheduled to wrap up next Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

