Teen captured after violent escape from youth correctional facility in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after an alleged violent escape from the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility in Kailua.

It happened about 10:45 Wednesday morning.

HPD sources told Hawaii News Now that the teen was in class at Olomana School when he walked up to the instructor and started punching him in the head and chest.

The teen then allegedly snatched the teacher’s keys before jumping on a table and kicking out a window. The teacher managed to alert security outside the room but not before the boy escaped.

Law enforcement sources say the teen was only on the run for about a half hour before guards spotted him run out of the bushes near Kalanianaole Highway. He was captured across the street from the facility ― near a construction site at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

The state Department of Human Services said that it could comment on the case for privacy reasons.

The agency did say in a statement, however, that:

“It is unfortunate that some youth in the justice system attempt to run away when they see an opportunity. These youth have all experienced some level of trauma and attempts to run are not unexpected―this occurs on any continuum of youth rehabilitation.”

Kat Brady, Community Alliance on Prisons coordinator, said the teen “needs help.”

“And sometimes people act out as a call for help,” she said.

Brady added that the once severely overcrowded facility has been much improved in recent years, but said there needs to be more services for juvenile offenders.

“We’re a community and we need to help families,” she said. “When things like this happen, what does that say? We need more help for families to help them be resilient in a difficult time.”

The Human Services department could say when the last escape at the facility was or if changes are being made in response to this most recent incident.

