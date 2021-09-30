Hawaii Island police arrest 2 HCCC inmates who escaped from the facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two inmates who escaped from Hawaii Community Correctional Center early Wednesday morning were located and brought into custody by police.

The state Department of Public Safety said 21-year-old Camilo Moreno and 23-year-old Jaymeson Makio were at the facility awaiting trial — Moreno for assault, robbery and theft and Makio for a probation violation.

They were reported missing from their housing unit around 2:45 a.m. and were captured about an hour later at the Mooheau Bus terminal in Hilo, about a mile from HCCC.

Police determined Makio had just boarded a Hele-On bus and Moreno was in the process of boarding the bus when the two were arrested.

Officials did not say how the pre-trial detainees escaped but are investigating the incident.

Moreno and Makio face additional charges for second-degree escape.

Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Hawaii County Police at (808) 961-2375.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.