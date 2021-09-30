Tributes
Hawaii Island police arrest 2 HCCC inmates who escaped from the facility

Jaymeson Makio and Camilo Moreno were arrested at the Mooheau bus terminal in Hilo early...
Jaymeson Makio and Camilo Moreno were arrested at the Mooheau bus terminal in Hilo early Wednesday morning.(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:27 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two inmates who escaped from Hawaii Community Correctional Center early Wednesday morning were located and brought into custody by police.

The state Department of Public Safety said 21-year-old Camilo Moreno and 23-year-old Jaymeson Makio were at the facility awaiting trial — Moreno for assault, robbery and theft and Makio for a probation violation.

They were reported missing from their housing unit around 2:45 a.m. and were captured about an hour later at the Mooheau Bus terminal in Hilo, about a mile from HCCC.

Police determined Makio had just boarded a Hele-On bus and Moreno was in the process of boarding the bus when the two were arrested.

Officials did not say how the pre-trial detainees escaped but are investigating the incident.

Moreno and Makio face additional charges for second-degree escape.

Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Hawaii County Police at (808) 961-2375.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

