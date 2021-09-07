Hawaii physician rushing to set up antibody clinics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the cases surge from the Delta variant, some private physicians are rushing to set up antibody treatment clinics to keep people out of overwhelmed hospitals.

It’s a treatment that’s already being offered by hospitals on an outpatient basis for people with mild to moderate symptoms, but state leaders say federal reinforcements are needed to administer it on wider scale.

“I have been administering it over the last three days and we are doing very close follow ups,” Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group told Hawaii News Now.

He’s rushing to expand Operation Save Hawaii which is offering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID positive patients who are not hospitalized.

“Regeneron is another one of the tools in our tool belt or arrows in our quiver to reduce the death and reduce the hospitalization,” said Miscovich.

“It’s almost like an antibiotic for the coronavirus. When you are identified as being high risk and positive, then you will get four little shots which are very simple or an IV infusion and it immediately starts working,” he added.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is under the FDA’s emergency use authorization and clinics have popped up all over the mainland.

Miscovich says antibody treatment is not a cure for COVID-19 nor a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Regeneron is for when you’ve already contracted the disease and you have a chance of having severe risk which we know are obesity, diabetes, heart disease, congenital heart disease, immunosuppression, lung disease, HIV and advanced age,” said Miscovich.

At Friday’s hearing before the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19, lawmakers learned that monoclonal antibody treatment is offered by hospitals and federally qualified health centers, but they asked why the treatment wasn’t offered on a wide scale.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii says overwhelmed hospital staff are waiting for 30 FEMA reinforcements to beef up treatments.

“We don’t have any more personnel to expand it ourselves so we are having to bring federally funded civilian personnel to expand the capacity even further,” said Hilton Raethel, CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“What’s to prevent 190,000 unvaccinated individuals on Oahu from swamping all those stations and going I don’t want the shot. I don’t want the vaccine. I want the monoclonal antibodies because Joe Rogan got it,” asked State Senator Jarrett Keohokalole.

“It’s inappropriate to do that and it’s a very temporary thing. It will temporarily boost your immune system just for that single exposure that you had. It’s not a panacea. It doesn’t protect you for the next month or anything like that. It’s a very, very temporary thing,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, State Health Director.

“You need to tailor it to patient use. It’s been available. We’ve been using it and we are trying to ramp up to use,” Char added.

The state health director says the treatment requires a doctor’s order and strict medical supervision. It’s not for those already hospitalized.

Meanwhile, 82-year-old former Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says he’s volunteering with Dr. Miscovich’s antibody effort which is hoping to expand pop up clinics statewide.

“I told him I’m going to call the Governor’s office to see how we can work collectively,” Kim told Hawaii News Now.

With any treatment, talk to your health care provider.

For more information, people can email covidpositivehi@pmghawaii.org or covidpositiveoahu@pmghawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.