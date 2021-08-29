DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - DOCARE enforcement officers with the DLNR broke up a massive gathering Saturday afternoon on an East Oahu shoreline.

The DLNR estimates 300 to 400 people were in attendance at the Ka Iwi coastline party, but only four people were cited. The citations weren’t for violating Oahu’s COVID rules on gatherings, but rather they were cited for having unpermitted generators and sound equipment in the park.

Video of the event circulating on social media showed the beachgoers tightly packed under pop-up tents, mingling on the sand with not a face mask in sight.

“I’ve instructed my officers, going forward, to confiscate any equipment or supplies used for these gatherings. If the loss of personal property, taken for evidence in criminal prosecutions, is not enough to get these people to start acting responsibly, we hope it doesn’t take their friends or loved ones getting sick or dying to wake them up,” DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said.

Critics say citing four people out of hundreds is a failure of rule enforcement.

There were reports of other large gatherings on Oahu’s North Shore this weekend. Enforcement actions there were unclear.

“Clearly, every person who attended the Kaiwi party could have been cited for violating the county’s current rule that restricts outdoor gatherings to 25 or fewer people. It is long past the time for law enforcement and health experts to have to warn people about the risks associated with big, unpermitted gatherings anywhere in Hawai’i. I and many others take an extremely dim view of the dim-witted, selfish behaviors of irresponsible people, no matter their ages,” Redulla added.

This story will be updated. Tune in to Hawaii News Now at 5 p.m. for the full story.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.