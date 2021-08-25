Tributes
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas, signalling threat of extreme fire conditions

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands, which means critical fire conditions could occur.

A red flag warning does not predict when a new fire starts.

But it means that conditions for extreme fire behavior exists. Forecasters said leeward areas of all islands are seeing strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” NWS forecasters said.

The red flag warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

