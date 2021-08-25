Red flag warning issued for leeward areas, signalling threat of extreme fire conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands, which means critical fire conditions could occur.

A red flag warning does not predict when a new fire starts.

Red Flag Warning until 6PM Thurs for Leeward areas due to gusty winds and low humidity https://t.co/mEnXaSHI4a @HonoluluGov pic.twitter.com/wUHvrKww7G — Oahu Emergency Mgmt. (@Oahu_DEM) August 25, 2021

But it means that conditions for extreme fire behavior exists. Forecasters said leeward areas of all islands are seeing strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” NWS forecasters said.

The red flag warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

