DLIR delays reopening state unemployment offices due to rise in COVID cases

New Information for DLIR Applicants
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is holding off on reopening unemployment offices statewide for in-person services due to the recent COVID-19 surge, officials said Wednesday.

The DLIR was initially slated to reopen its offices on Sept. 7.

State officials said it will instead be expanding phone appointments for claimants with general questions and will also launch phone appointments for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims and for employer services.

“The high level of community transmission of COVID-19 makes it extremely difficult to ensure the safety of our customers as well as staff,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. In a statement.

“However, we recognize how equally important it is that we continue to serve the public as best as we can, and we are rolling out several new initiatives to enhance our services to the community. We will continue to assess the situation and hope to again offer in-person service as soon as the situation allows.”

The DLIR will still be operating its call center.

