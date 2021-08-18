Tributes
Amid COVID and hurricane season, Hawaii Red Cross sends out call for volunteers

By Mark Carpenter
Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last year, the pandemic significantly hampered volunteer efforts for the American Red Cross-Pacific Islands Region, and as COVID-19 continues to linger, the call for help remains.

Across the state, the agency has about 1,600 active volunteers, but the pandemic has prevented has prevented that number from increasing.

This year, the organization has assisted in the North Shore floods and the Big Island wildfires.

Now, as cases surge while hurricane season continues, the Red Cross is sending out a request for help.

“It is a big ask to put it out there to make sure that people come out and volunteer face to face in a shelter during a pandemic,” said Matthew Wells, regional communications director, American Red Cross-Pacific Islands Region.

“It really just takes one hurricane. It just takes one tsunami, one wildfire to hit and then of course, were looking statewide. If we have a lot of volunteers on the Big Island and we need more help on Kauai or we have a lot on Oahu and we need more on Maui. It’s always going to be that delicate balance.”

Wells adds that if shelters are needed, neither volunteers nor those seeking help will be required to show proof of vaccination, but will need to adhere to safety protocols.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking here..

