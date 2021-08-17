Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

COVID case counts delay jury trials across Hawaii until Oct. 4

Aliiolani Hale, Hawaii's Supreme Court
Aliiolani Hale, Hawaii's Supreme Court(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coronavirus is once again impacting the courts in Hawaii.

On Monday, Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald ordered jury trials across the state postponed through Oct. 4 in response to the alarming rise of COVID cases.

“We very much appreciate the commitment of the public to support the administration of justice throughout the pandemic, especially those who have responded to a summons for jury duty and served as a juror,” said the Chief Justice.

“However, with the record numbers of positive cases and rapidly increasing hospitalizations being reported in our community, we believe it’s prudent to take additional precautions to reduce the number of people congregating in Judiciary facilities to protect court users and our staff,” Recktenwald’s statement continued.

Monday’s order applies to civil, criminal, and family court proceedings, but affects only jury trials. All other court proceedings – many of which are conducted remotely by Zoom – will be held as scheduled.

The Judiciary has implemented detailed plans to safeguard the health and safety of those involved with the court system.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations
Workforce testing shows rise in cocaine, meth use across Hawaii
4 new COVID deaths, 845 new cases reported; Hawaii’s death toll now at 552
Google Streets View of the area of the crash
Female pedestrian killed in Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year
Dr. Sarah Canyon, a primary care physician said the community can help change the course of the...
Reinforcing the call for cooperation, a Kailua doctor sees differences in this wave of COVID patients
Police lights
HPD investigating apparent murder-suicide in Kalihi

Latest News

Native coral ecosystems in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument are being threatened...
Nuisance algae threatens native coral reefs at Papahanaumokuakea
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman critically injured after being attacked by dogs on Hawaii Island
Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Hawaii on way back from Tokyo Paralympics
Police lights
HPD investigating apparent murder-suicide in Kalihi