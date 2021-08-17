COVID case counts delay jury trials across Hawaii until Oct. 4

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coronavirus is once again impacting the courts in Hawaii.

On Monday, Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald ordered jury trials across the state postponed through Oct. 4 in response to the alarming rise of COVID cases.

“We very much appreciate the commitment of the public to support the administration of justice throughout the pandemic, especially those who have responded to a summons for jury duty and served as a juror,” said the Chief Justice.

“However, with the record numbers of positive cases and rapidly increasing hospitalizations being reported in our community, we believe it’s prudent to take additional precautions to reduce the number of people congregating in Judiciary facilities to protect court users and our staff,” Recktenwald’s statement continued.

Monday’s order applies to civil, criminal, and family court proceedings, but affects only jury trials. All other court proceedings – many of which are conducted remotely by Zoom – will be held as scheduled.

The Judiciary has implemented detailed plans to safeguard the health and safety of those involved with the court system.

