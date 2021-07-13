Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Maui median home price in June was more than $1.1M

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:44 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The highest median price for a single-family home in Hawaii last month was in Maui County at more than $1.1 million.

While Kauai has been seeing the highest median statewide price in recent months, Maui County went higher in June because of a large volume of luxury home sales and low inventory, The Maui News reported Monday.

Maui set a new county record at $1,117,500 according to a report last week from the Realtors Association of Maui. It was a 44.5% increase from the same month last year when the median price was $773,250, the report said.

Kauai’s median was $1.1 million, Oahu’s was $978,000 and the Big Island’s was $465,000, according to data from Hawaii Information Service and Honolulu Board of Realtors.

Low interest rates for mortgages and limited inventory are fueling record high sales prices at a “frenzied pace” in the U.S. housing market, the report said.

“Eager buyers are making multiple offers, some for well over asking price, while others are making offers on homes sight unseen,” the report said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance cameras captured what happened Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m. video...
Surveillance video captures suspect nonchalantly waving at passerby before break-in
HNN File
DOH: Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully-vaccinated COVID death
Vaccine Image / Generic
Ige: COVID restrictions will likely remain in place until the fall
Inside a Target store
Target seeks demolition of former Sears at Windward Mall
Tavita Tahutini
Relatives identify Big Island man who died following cliff fall

Latest News

File photo
State worries people aren’t completing food stamp paperwork
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Comfortable conditions to linger through Friday
UH Football is less than two months away from their first home game.
Slowing pace of vaccinations prompts state, UH to consider capacity limits for UH football games
Terry Hunter reviews L.A. CONFIDENTIAL
Terry Hunter reviews L.A. CONFIDENTIAL