State launches new evidence tracking system for sexual assault survivors

This is a sample screenshot of what survivors see when their kits have been tested.
This is a sample screenshot of what survivors see when their kits have been tested.(Department of the Attorney General)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state launched a new tracking system Friday to help sexual assault survivors keep track of their evidence collection kits anonymously.

The Attorney General’s office said survivors will be able to get up-to-date information about their evidence — from the time it’s collected, through when it gets into the hands of law enforcement officers.

The tracking system launched on the Hawaii Sexual Assault Response and Training Program’s website.

“This service allows survivors to anonymously and accurately track the status of their kits in a way that does not add to the trauma they already have experienced,” said Attorney General Clare E. Connors.

People who have been given samples and have barcodes for their kits can check their status online.

For more information or to view the website, click here.

