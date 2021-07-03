State launches new evidence tracking system for sexual assault survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state launched a new tracking system Friday to help sexual assault survivors keep track of their evidence collection kits anonymously.

The Attorney General’s office said survivors will be able to get up-to-date information about their evidence — from the time it’s collected, through when it gets into the hands of law enforcement officers.

The tracking system launched on the Hawaii Sexual Assault Response and Training Program’s website.

“This service allows survivors to anonymously and accurately track the status of their kits in a way that does not add to the trauma they already have experienced,” said Attorney General Clare E. Connors.

People who have been given samples and have barcodes for their kits can check their status online.

