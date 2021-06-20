Tributes
Sushi King, Aloha Confectionary among latest Oahu businesses to close

Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.
Sushi King has been a favorite spot for many families over the last 30 years.(Google Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks the end of a successful 30-year run for beloved restaurant Sushi King near University.

The restaurant announced their closure on Instagram late last month, saying in a post, “We are so blessed to be a part of an amazing community! We have seen your babies born, your keikis grow-up, go off to college and come home hungry.”

The post continued, “We’ve cheered on the UH games with you and all the OIA and ILH victories. Mahalo for celebrating your birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and making us your routine stop over. You have made us laugh and smile for 30 years!”

The reason for the closure was not immediately known, but owners of the restaurant hinted “more to come” in the future.

Known for their ono Japanese cuisine and late night specials, Sunday will be their final dinner service. The restaurant says they are no longer taking reservations and will welcome guests on a walk-in basis.

Sunday is also the final day in business for another local company, Aloha Confectionary in Ala Moana Center.

The family-run business opened in 2018, and was located on the third level of the mauka wing of the mall.

According to an article by Pacific Business News, the owners decided to close the shop after lease-related difficulties.

They specialized in sweet treats and large cookies. So far, they have not announced plans to open another location.

Another Ala Moana Center tenant that recently announced their closure: The Disney Store.

A favorite for kids and families, Disney is closing a number of stores all across the nation and internationally as they shift to online sales.

The final day in business for Disney Ala Moana — which was reportedly the first Disney store outside of the continental U.S. — is July 14.

