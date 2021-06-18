Honolulu Fire Department to help operate 4 mobile vaccine clinics this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department will help operate four mobile vaccination clinics on Saturday around Oahu.

The clinics are open to those 12 and up, and will offer first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

HFD will provide logistical support at the clinics, helping health care partners with screening, equipment, check-in and post-vaccination observation.

The clinics will be held at:

Windward Mall, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waipio Shopping Center (Foodland pharmacy), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SALT at Our Kakaako, noon to 3 p.m.

The COVID vaccines are free and available to anyone without an appointment.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.