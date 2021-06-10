Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

HSTA says tentative 2-year contract for teachers ratified

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:36 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association announced they’ve ratified a new contract with the state.

The two-year tentative agreement freezes teachers’ pay through June 2023. The state previously proposed cuts in pay by as much as 20% to help balance the budget in the midst of the pandemic.

The contract also increases state contributions to employee health premiums.

HSTA says 87%, or 2,728 of 3,148 electronic ballots cast, approved the contract, which is effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.

HSTA says the agreement allows its members stability in the near future and although not everyone supported it, bargaining leaders said they put their best efforts forward.

“With the ratification vote occurring so late in the school year and into the summer, the Negotiations Team anticipated that teachers would be busy with other things. We do appreciate all of our teachers who participated and exercised your right to vote to ratify the successor agreement,” HSTA Negotiations Chair and Kona Chapter member Paul Daugherty said.

“Yes, the settlement was disappointing for many, but it was the best we could get during a pandemic and its economic consequences. Mahalo to all of those who participated in the ratification,” Daugherty added.

Click here to read the full update from HSTA.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is under lockdown as authorities investigate a security threat.
Hours-long security lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lifted
A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up.
Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
Pamela Boyar, managing director of Farmlovers Markets, checks out organic produce at Bruce...
Farms in ‘shock’ as popular Kailua farmers market searches for a new home
With an influx in visitors and capacity limitations, that means long wait times and sometimes...
Amid tourism boom, restaurants at 50% capacity struggle to meet demand

Latest News

Breezy winds to ease over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend
Nationwide, the wedding industry is seeing a boom in business, and Hawaii is no different
Nationwide, the wedding industry is seeing a boom in business, and Hawaii is no different
Florists said they struggle to keep up with the demand.
Saying ‘I do’? Join the rush of eager couples flooding Hawaii’s wedding industry
A bird infestation at the Waikiki Shell is creating a messy situation for the Honolulu Symphony...
Look out below: Symphony seeks solution to a messy bird infestation at Waikiki Shell