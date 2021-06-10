HSTA says tentative 2-year contract for teachers ratified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association announced they’ve ratified a new contract with the state.

The two-year tentative agreement freezes teachers’ pay through June 2023. The state previously proposed cuts in pay by as much as 20% to help balance the budget in the midst of the pandemic.

The contract also increases state contributions to employee health premiums.

HSTA says 87%, or 2,728 of 3,148 electronic ballots cast, approved the contract, which is effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.

HSTA says the agreement allows its members stability in the near future and although not everyone supported it, bargaining leaders said they put their best efforts forward.

“With the ratification vote occurring so late in the school year and into the summer, the Negotiations Team anticipated that teachers would be busy with other things. We do appreciate all of our teachers who participated and exercised your right to vote to ratify the successor agreement,” HSTA Negotiations Chair and Kona Chapter member Paul Daugherty said.

“Yes, the settlement was disappointing for many, but it was the best we could get during a pandemic and its economic consequences. Mahalo to all of those who participated in the ratification,” Daugherty added.

