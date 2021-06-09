Tributes
State survey underscores disparities in vaccination rates across ethnicity, income

Vaccine Image / Generic
Vaccine Image / Generic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new state survey underscores how vaccination rates vary widely across demographics, including age, household income and ethnicity.

The Department of Health poll surveyed 482 full-time Hawaii residents, 68% of whom had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The survey found:

  • Young adults under 35 were least likely to get vaccinated at 55%. Among seniors, the vaccination rate was 92%.
  • Vaccination rates varied across incomes. Among those living in households that brought in under $50,000, some 55% have received at least one dose of vaccine. The figure was 78% among households that brought in $100,000 a year or more.
  • Native Hawaiians and Filipinos were least likely to have been vaccinated, at 49% and 40%, respectively. Among Japanese, the rate was 71% and 68% among whites.
  • And those with a college degree were far more likely to have been vaccinated, at 75%. Among those without a degree, the vaccination rate was 47%.

The poll results come as Hawaii takes steps to ease restrictions as more residents are fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 53% of the state was fully vaccinated while 60% had at least one dose.

To read the full results of the survey, click here.

