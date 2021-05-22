Hawaii Pacific Health brings its ‘Vax Squad Bus’ to school campuses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to vaccinate more residents, Hawaii Pacific Health opened a mobile clinic in Manoa on Saturday to inoculate children 12 and up and their families.
HPH brought its Vax Squad Bus to Punahou School to administer about 500 Pfizer shots.
The health care provider transformed a tour bus to create vaccination stations equip with supplies to provide shots in a safe environment.
HPH said its COVID-19 Vax Squad consists of medical and clinical staff trained to provide the vaccinations, including medical assistants, nurses, pharmacists, doctors and technical support.
Aside from the bus vaccine clinic, shots were also administered at two vaccination stations inside of Punahou’s gym.
Health officials said the mobile clinic streamlines inoculation operations and gives community members easier access to the vaccine.
“We’re making it convenient. We’re bringing it to people who want vaccine but don’t have time to get to a site like Pier 2,” said Dr. Shilpa patel, physician liaison for Quality & Patient Safety at HPH.
“We’re making vaccines available to other community members who want to walk in and at a spur of the moment get it.”
Since the launch of its mobile vaccine clinic on May 6, HPH has administered shots to more than 2,300 people through the program.
HPH’s next Department of Education vaccine clinic will be held at Castle High School on Tuesday.
