State closes unemployment call center at convention center for pest control

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Labor Department has temporarily shut down its call center at the Hawaii Convention Center for an emergency pest control treatment.
The department hopes to reopen the workspace Monday.
The closure means that all unemployment calls are being routed to local claims offices. It was unclear how that was impacting call wait times.
“We ask for the public’s patience during this time, as we will be operating at a reduced capacity,” said Labor Department Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, in a news release.
“We appreciate the Hawai’i Convention Center’s quick action to resolve this situation to ensure that our staff has a clean workspace to return to on Monday.”
This story will be updated.
