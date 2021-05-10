Four BeachBow pairs earn All-Big West honors, Amber Igiede named Freshman of the Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their All-Conference teams on Monday, with four Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball pairs landing on a team, along with UH’s Amber Igiede taking home Freshman of the Year.
Making the first team was No. 1 pair Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle, No. 2 pair Pani Napoleon and Jaime Santer and No. 4 pair Ilihia Huddleston and Kaylee Glagau, while the No. 5 pair of Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo earned honorable mention.
Napoleon and Russo have both made All-Big West teams in the past, while Igiede, Van Sickle, Santer, Huddleston, Glagau and Maidment are all first-time winners — after competing in their first collegiate season in the sand.
Speaking of firsts, in only her first competitive season of beach volleyball, Amber Igiede earned top freshman honors after making the transition from the hardwood to the sand.
The Louisiana native played majority of the season at the top two flights, with partner Van Sickle, winning 12 of their final 13 matches with an overall record of 16-7 — Igiede becomes the fifth-straight Wahine to win the award.
The BeachBows wrapped up their 2021 season at 17-10 overall, finishing as Big West runner-ups under head coach Angelica Ljungqvist.
