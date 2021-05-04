Two Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball pairs earn AVCA Top Flight Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday their 2021 AVCA Top Flight Awards with the No. 4 and 5 flight going to a pair of BeachBow Pairs.
UH’s Ilihia Huddleston and Kaylee Glagau took home the award for the No. 4 flight, while the pair of Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo taking the No. 5 flight spot.
The freshman duo of Glagau and Huddleston are one of just six pairs recognized nationally for the No. 4 spot, going 14-4 on the season in that spot, most recently ending the 2021 season going 8-1 in their final nine matches — four of them coming in the Big West tourney.
The No. 5 flight belonged to Maidment and Russo this season, recording UH’s best win percentage of any BeachBow pairing this year, winning 12 of their last 14 matches — including a 7-match win streak.
This is AVCA’s third year giving out the award, designed to recognize the country’s best in beach volleyball across all flights.
To qualify for the award, the pair must compete in at least 15 matches at a specific flight number and if that pair wins at leat 75 percent of their matches they achieve “Top Flight” status.
The two pair of pairs now become the ninth and tenth pair to earn “Top Flight” status for the ‘Bows — three coming in 2019 and five coming in 2018.
