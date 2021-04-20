Iolani School to host COVID vaccine clinic for teens, parents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With those 16 and up now eligible for the COVID vaccine, high schools across the nation have begun hosting clinics so students and parents can get the shot together.
This weekend, Iolani School is teaming up with Safeway to launch a two-day pop-up vaccination clinic. And it’s not just for the Iolani community. Invitations have been extended to eligible students and parents at some neighboring schools.
“We could probably do 600 to 800 vaccinations on Friday and 1,000 to 1,200 on the Saturday,” said Iolani Head of School Timothy Cottrell.
An email went out to parents last week inviting entire households to sign up for the shot.
Sixteen and 17-year-old’s will need a guardian present. Pharmacists will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
“Because of the capacity in terms of working with Safeway is larger we reached out to our connections in Palolo Valley through our Kai Program,” said Cottrell. “So that’s Jarrett Middle School and some folks in housing there. We also reached out to our neighbors across the street at Kaimuki High School.”
The invitation was sent to five independent schools as well.
Cottrell says about 98% of faculty and staff at Iolani have been vaccinated. In addition, the school was recently certified as a CLIA lab, enabling it to conduct on-site testing.
Cottrell said, “All of this is opening up more opportunities for our kids.”
Iolani’s in-person instruction resumed last September. Since then, the new safety precautions have enabled students to go on field trips ― and that’s not all.
“We had our smaller version of the Iolani Fair last week. And our seniors had a special time in the evening to watch a movie together. So we tested our entire senior class,” he said.
The vaccine clinic invitations sent out by the school have links so people can make appointments. There will be no walk-ins accepted.
HNN is still waiting to hear back from Safeway about whether it has other school partners in Hawaii.
