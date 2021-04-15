The city’s free Summer Fun program returns; registration opens in May

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s free Summer Fun program is returning this year with the promise of quality, engaging childcare.
The city says the 2021 summer fun program will be offered on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on June 7. It will run until July 27.
Summer Plus, which are activities held before and after the regular program times, will also be offered at many sites.
“The need for good quality childcare is greater now more than ever,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Though Summer Fun is free to parents we will be offering even more activities this year, with each park being given funds for extra activities that would normally be paid through additional fees. On top of that, this program provides a little boost to the job market with the seasonal employment opportunities available to workers interested in being part of this energetic program.”
Registration for families will be held online using the Parks and Recreation website. If you don’t already have an account with the system, you’re encouraged to make one with your keiki’s information before registration opens. Click here for additional details.
For families in Hawaii Kai to McCully along with Makiki to Aiea, online registration starts May 8 at 9 a.m.
For those in Pearlridge to Waianae, Wahiawa, Waialua and Waimanalo, registration is on May 15 at 9 a.m.
To participate, children must be six years old before Aug. 1 and not older than 13 years old by July 27. Junior leaders who are 13 and older may also help with the program.
Seasonal jobs are available for staff members. To inquire about positions, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.