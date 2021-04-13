Driver’s license, permit or ID expired? You now have more time to renew it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to the ongoing pandemic, more than 70,000 Oahu residents will have extra time to renew outdated driver’s licenses and other important documents.
The city said people will now have an additional 60 days to renew driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state identification cards that have expired since the middle of March 2020.
Gov. Ige’s 19th emergency proclamation extends the validity of outdated documents issued by city halls.
The pandemic caused a major backlog in residents being able to renew their cards when in-person services were halted.
“We ask for our customers’ patience as we work through the backlog that we have from 2020, and take urgent steps toward improving access to obtaining or renewing driver’s licenses, permits and state IDs at our locations across Oahu,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.
Appointments for renewing driver licenses, state IDs or permits can be scheduled by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.