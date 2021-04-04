UH beach volleyball win first home series over Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii women’s beach volleyball team opened up their 2021 home slate with a series win over Long Beach State at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex this weekend. (Source: Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen | April 4, 2021 at 12:58 PM HST - Updated April 4 at 12:59 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s beach volleyball team opened up their 2021 home slate with a series win over Long Beach State at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex this weekend.

Starting on Thursday night with an exciting 3-2 win over the Beach, beginning with a three set win by Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo over Jillian Rodriguez and Emily Mattoon 19-21, 21-18 and 16-14.

The Beach would respond by downing UH’s Kaylee Glagau and Ilihia Huddleston in a sweep of 21-19 in the two sets.

UH would take the third flight thanks to Harlee Kekauoha and Kyliln Loker’s sweep of the Beach’s Kenzie Holtz and Makenzie Griffin — 21-15 and 21-15.

Hawaii would clinch the match with Pani Napoleon and Jamie Santer would help the BeachBows to improve to 6-0 on the season.

In Saturday’s doubleheader, the ‘Bows would split the day against Long Beach State in the series finale.

The Beach would take match one 3-2 to open the day’s action, while Hawaii would end the afternoon getting the 3-2 win two finish their first homestand on top, two matches to one.

The BeachBows stay at the Ching next week to host Cal Poly in a three match series.

