Maui Health to expand vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Health announced Friday that it will expand eligibility for COVID vaccines to residents 16 and up starting Monday.
The announcement comes after Kauai and Hawaii Island also expanded eligibility to teens.
“With the support of the state and our county district health office, we are excited to expand our vaccination efforts and quickly vaccinate our community members ― moving us another step closer to reducing the COVID-19 risk on Maui,” said Mike Rembis, Maui Health CEO.
To get an appointment for a vaccine, go to the Maui Health VAMS portal.
If you don’t have a VAMS account, start the process by clicking here. If you need assistance with registration, you can call Maui Health’s hotline at 242-2273.
So far, Maui Health has administered nearly 33,000 vaccines. That’s about half of all vaccine doses administered in Maui County so far.
