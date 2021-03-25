A veteran-led organization helps Hawaii residents impacted by floods

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A national disaster response group led by veterans fanned out across the state to help with flood cleanup efforts.
The organization, known as Team Rubicon, sent volunteers to Maui, Oahu and Kauai this week to help residents remove debris and perform “muck-outs” at homes.
“A muck-out essentially is cleaning up any type of mud or debris inside the home,” said Dave Chechile, a state administrator for Team Rubicon Hawaii.
“We perform drywall removal if needed, floor removal if needed. And we basically gather up the supplies and move them to the curb to allow city and county services to remove them.”
The group of about 40 volunteers is comprised of active duty service members, veterans, first responders and citizen helpers.
Clean up efforts began on March 17, as crews went out into communities and conducted site surveys to see how Team Rubicon could help homeowners.
The group will be offering cleanup assistance until April 12.
