Healthcare leaders to talk COVID variants, vaccines and booster shots in HNN town hall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Am I eligible for the COVID vaccine? Will I need a booster shot? And should I be concerned about the COVID variants?
Those are some of the questions Hawaii healthcare leaders will take up Wednesday night in a town hall discussion to mark a year since the pandemic began.
The conversation comes as more Hawaii residents are becoming eligible for the COVID vaccine and restrictions are slowly easing.
The conversation comes as more Hawaii residents are becoming eligible for the COVID vaccine and restrictions are slowly easing.
While Hawaii’s vaccine rollout is sometimes criticized as being too slow, it’s getting praise nationally.
A new study revealed the state’s prudent process ― of slowly expanding eligibility ― is getting better results than more than 80% of the country. The data was collected by the Associated Press.
The main takeaway from the study: Faster isn’t always better.

