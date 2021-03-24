Despite devastation in some areas, Maui ranchers found a ‘blessing’ in recent rains

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clean up efforts continue on Maui after more than a week of heavy rain earlier this month.
It damaged homes and caused evacuations for some communities, but for ranchers, they rejoiced over the rain as it gave them a much-needed break from the drought. Their fields and pastures are once again green.
“It’s a blessing. I mean although there’s damage, the grass is back. So, it’s great for us,” said Ulupalakua Ranch Operations Manager Jimmy Gomes.
Gomes says his ranch sustained well upwards of $50,000 in damage and there is at least two weeks of repairs left to do. But he’s not complaining.
“When we have feed, we can keep the cattle here,” Gomes said. “It makes us not send the cattle to mainland, keep it local.”
Kaonoulu Ranch General Manager Kenny Miranda is also grateful.
“It’s been a wonderful blessing with the rains,” Miranda said. “No matter how much you irrigate, it can’t beat rain.”
Although the rain rescued Maui ranchers from drought for now, they are still concerned about wild deer running rampant eating all the grass.
“The population is really, really developing exponentially here. We have no predators outside of the hunters and it’s gotten beyond where regular hunting can manage,” said Miranda.
Video was shown at a Kihei Community Association meeting back in January showing a herd of deer trampling through grass in South Maui.
“The residents there are saying they are heading gun shots between two and four in the morning,” said KCA President Mike Moran. “The noise is one thing, but what if somebody gets hit? A person gets hit or somebody’s home gets riddled with bullets?”
Last month, the state’s Department of Agriculture allocated about $200,000 to Maui County to help deal with the deer problem.
