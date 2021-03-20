‘Pop-up Makeke,’ a virtual marketplace, to partner with Amazon and Shopify

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement is partnering with Amazon and Shopify to host its virtual marketplace.
The popular online marketplace, known as Pop-Up Makeke (which means market in Hawaiian), was established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
CNHA is accepting applications for new vendors.
Through partnering with Amazon and Shopify, vendors will be able to share and sell their products to a larger audience.
Vendors will be selected by an internal committee, who are looking for products that represent Hawaii’s diversity and align with Pop-Up Makeke’s mission and brand.
Businesses will be announced in April.
CNHA created the virtual market in April 2020, when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Merrie Monarch Festival, which many local vendors relied on for financial stability throughout the year.
In its first two runs, which spanned over five months, Pop-Up Makeke injected over $2 million into Hawaii’s economy through selling more than 100,000 products made by hundreds of small local businesses.
For more information about the market or to apply to be a vendor, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.