Under new guidelines, high school sports are making a comeback

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state department of education released new guidelines Friday to safely restart high school sports.
Officials said that high schools that are eligible can ramp up student athletic programming as soon as Monday.
The state said that schools must meet specific criteria in order to start contact sports, workouts and practices.
In order to start athletic workouts and practices on March 8, high schools must have in-person or blended learning and must follow guidelines according to the state’s COVID-19 case average thresholds.
All student athletes must also fill out a daily wellness check-list.
In addition to standard health and safety procedures, the following guidelines must be followed:
- Social distancing and mask wearing guidelines must be followed at all times.
- Pre-workout/practice screenings must take place.
- Gathering limitations must be in accordance with state and county orders.
- Adequate cleaning schedules of facilities should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases.
- Equipment should be wiped down thoroughly before and after use.
- All students must bring their own water bottle; no hydration stations.
