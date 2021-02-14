Local NFL legend Olin Kreutz Talks Story with McKenna Maduli on football’s biggest night of the year

According to Sports Illustrated, Kreutz was the No. 1 center available in the 1998 NFL Draft. He was described as “a good technician” who “has all the physical tools to be a solid NFL player” while being able to “handle really big NT and DT.” The Chicago Bears drafted Kreutz in the third round, 64th overall. He was the highest selected Washington interior lineman since Ed Cunningham in 1992. It was also the second consecutive year in which the Bears selected an offensive lineman from Washington, after Bob Sapp in 1997. Over his thirteen-year career with the Bears, Kreutz was selected to six Pro Bowls, was selected once as a 1st team All-Pro, and was one of the team’s most consistent offensive linemen. He started 182 regular-season games for the Bears, second only to Walter Payton.