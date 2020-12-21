U.S. Sen. Schatz: Hawaii could see at least $1 billion from stimulus agreement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The nation’s leaders reached a deal Sunday that will provide added benefits to Americans across the states.
“This will be the second largest rescue package in American history. Second only to the cares act Hawaii.” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz. “We’ll see at least $1 billion. Probably much more.”
On top of the cash payments to individuals, that federal money will include funds for unemployment, education, vaccine distribution, contact tracing and for the first time ever, a federal program to help those who can’t pay rent.
Senator Schatz says Congress is trying to get the bill enacted by Monday night and that the Treasury Department plans to send the stimulus checks out right away.
“It’s not as much as we had pushed for. We wanted it to be at least $1,200,” said Schatz. “Actually, we wanted $1,200 a month, but it’s going to likely be $600 per person including dependents for anybody who makes $75,000 or less. It’ll help. Every little bit helps.”
While congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle are confident this will pass, its not completely in their hands.
“You know, anything is possible,” said Schatz. “Donald Trump could wake up tomorrow morning and decide to veto it, but we are certainly on the right track. We’ve got Republicans and Democrats in Congress, finally, in agreement on a package.”
