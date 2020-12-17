142 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii, along with two more deaths

By HNN Staff | December 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM HST - Updated December 17 at 12:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Department of Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 280.

Health officials also reported 142 new COVID-19 infections across the state, pushing the the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 19,731.

Here’s an island-by-island breakdown:

Oahu

  • 16,543 total cases
  • 1,125 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,215 required hospitalization
  • 215 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,748 total cases
  • 142 cases in the last 14 days
  • 83 required hospitalization
  • 43 deaths

Maui

  • 728 total cases
  • 179 cases in the last 14 days
  • 68 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 134 total cases
  • 20 cases in the last 14 days
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 309 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story will be updated.

