142 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii, along with two more deaths

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Department of Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 280.
Health officials also reported 142 new COVID-19 infections across the state, pushing the the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 19,731.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown:
Oahu
- 16,543 total cases
- 1,125 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,215 required hospitalization
- 215 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,748 total cases
- 142 cases in the last 14 days
- 83 required hospitalization
- 43 deaths
Maui
- 728 total cases
- 179 cases in the last 14 days
- 68 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 22 total cases
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 134 total cases
- 20 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 309 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.